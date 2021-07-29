Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 635,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,772,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 508.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 182,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 152,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

IR opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.05 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

