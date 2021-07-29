Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.41. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

