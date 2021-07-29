Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.81.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

