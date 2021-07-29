Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

