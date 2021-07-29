Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

