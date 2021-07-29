Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GLNCY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. 142,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,618. Glencore has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

