Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on JD. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

