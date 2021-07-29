Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $145.67 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.