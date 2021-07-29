Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of AMMO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 70.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at $2,822,000. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWW opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $791.61 million, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of -0.66. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

