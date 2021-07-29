Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 291.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 33.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $121.27 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

