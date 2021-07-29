Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $392,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,361 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 201.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after buying an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

