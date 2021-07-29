Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $325,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM stock opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

