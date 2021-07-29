Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

