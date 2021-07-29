Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

