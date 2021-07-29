Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$639.41 million.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$42.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion and a PE ratio of -244.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$22.00 and a 1 year high of C$47.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.50 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.80.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 41,722 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.56, for a total value of C$1,858,982.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,949,440.99.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

