Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 495,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,803,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. 74,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,552. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.81.

Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

