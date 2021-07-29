GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. GFL Environmental updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.88. 111,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.32. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.