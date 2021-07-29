Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.07 ($117.73).

GXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €85.80 ($100.94). The stock had a trading volume of 123,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The business’s fifty day moving average is €91.60.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.