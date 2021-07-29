Geoffrey M. Price Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $2,999,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $227,701,414.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSH traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.88. 769,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,798. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.35.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

