Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADES stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

