Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Asure Software worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asure Software by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Asure Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Asure Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Asure Software by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

