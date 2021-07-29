Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,265,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 931,447 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,008,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 579,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.57. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MTNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.