Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 441,201 Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jaguar Health were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,792 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 263.79% and a negative net margin of 388.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

