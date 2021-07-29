Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,763 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $156.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.33.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

