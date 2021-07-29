Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims at generating meaningful growth driven by product launches, improved product mix and unique technology platforms. Partnership with Simplenight is expected to bolster Gentex’s connected car offerings. The firm’s full display mirror (FDM) is a key growth engine and is likely to maintain top-line growth trajectory. Strong financials and investor-friendly moves instill optimism. However, escalating commodity, freight and labor expenses are likely to dent gross margins. In view of lower light vehicle production in the second-half of 2021 amid supply chain distortions, demand for Gentex’s products will be impacted. High competition and weakening sales of dimmable aircraft window remain other headwinds. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.