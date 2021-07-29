General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

