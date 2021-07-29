General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Raised by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 3.6% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.06. 67,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

