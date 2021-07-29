General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Reduced by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

