Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.65 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,138 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,423,258. The company has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.