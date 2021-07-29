Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.58. 134,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,955. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $126.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

