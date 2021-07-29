Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 149.80 ($1.96). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.92), with a volume of 98,856 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

