GCN Coin Price Down 9.3% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $68,489.87 and $9.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.85 or 0.00355445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

