GATX (NYSE:GATX) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.99.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28. GATX has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of GATX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.