GateToken (GT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.90 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $255.92 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00008050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00047499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00773332 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,697,945 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.