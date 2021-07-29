GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

