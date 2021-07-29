GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.
Shares of GLOP opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
