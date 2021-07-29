Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $205.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.67.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.87. 13,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,103. Gartner has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $265.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

