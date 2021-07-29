Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,211,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $156.09 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $156.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

