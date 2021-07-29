Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and last traded at GBX 1,843 ($24.08). Approximately 81,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 451,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,842 ($24.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Gamesys Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,878 ($24.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,853.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

