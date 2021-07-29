Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $6,929,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $2,517,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20. Galapagos NV has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $195.74. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

