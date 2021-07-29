Gabelli Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to Hold

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Gabelli from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $0.70 price objective on the stock. Gabelli’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.28.
Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90,086 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
