Gabelli Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to Hold

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Gabelli from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $0.70 price objective on the stock. Gabelli’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.28.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90,086 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

