FY2022 Earnings Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

