FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.38. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

