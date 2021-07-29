FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.98. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

