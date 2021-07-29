FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.69.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

