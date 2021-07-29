Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $69.91 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $69.91 million and approximately $268,464.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.37 or 0.99888243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00064023 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 261,463,068 coins and its circulating supply is 248,445,933 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

