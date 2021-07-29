Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $69.91 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $69.91 million and approximately $268,464.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.37 or 0.99888243 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029015 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00064023 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014934 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002522 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000550 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.