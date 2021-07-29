Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 258,077 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $24,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 18,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

