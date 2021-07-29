FTS International (FTSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. On average, analysts expect FTS International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $19.89 on Thursday. FTS International has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

