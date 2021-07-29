Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FMS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.