Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

