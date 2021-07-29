Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28. Fraport has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

