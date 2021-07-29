Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 3,657 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.5% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 600,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.65 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.71 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

